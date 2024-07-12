E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 965,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.