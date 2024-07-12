Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 304.9% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 197,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

