Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 114,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 132,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 9.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
