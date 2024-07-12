Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and approximately $942,599.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001349 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,129,555 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

