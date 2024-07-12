Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 452 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

