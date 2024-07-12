Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 172,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EMR traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.15. 2,161,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

