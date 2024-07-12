Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.44.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $114.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $129,670,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.