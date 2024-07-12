Empirical Finance LLC Buys 120 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,644. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.48 and its 200 day moving average is $300.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

