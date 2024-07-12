Empirical Finance LLC Buys 157 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,238. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

