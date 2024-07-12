Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,318,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.