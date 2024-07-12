Empirical Finance LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $100,120,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

