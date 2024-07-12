Empirical Finance LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,082,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,665,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,142,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.45. 335,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,535. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $164.99 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

