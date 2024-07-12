Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $302.40. The stock had a trading volume of 276,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,864. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.78.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

