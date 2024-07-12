Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Up 488.9% in June

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Encavis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.21. Encavis has a 52 week low of C$13.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.57.
Encavis Company Profile
