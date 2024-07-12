Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NYSE EHC opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,173,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

