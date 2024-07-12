Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

