Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the June 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 663.6 days.
Energean Price Performance
Shares of EERGF stock remained flat at $13.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Energean has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
Energean Company Profile
