Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 14,232 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,266. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

