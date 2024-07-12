Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

