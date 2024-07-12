Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,401 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

