Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.37% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 14,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

