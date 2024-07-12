Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.66 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,059,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,659,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.04. 2,777,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The company has a market cap of $485.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $566.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.66.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
