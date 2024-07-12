Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $241.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $241,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,508,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.43. 509,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

