Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $31.08 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $230.20. 1,912,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,841. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.