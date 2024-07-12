Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.09 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 758.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 171,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.77 and its 200-day moving average is $262.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $273.00.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

