Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.20% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHQ. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 278,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 174,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,113. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

