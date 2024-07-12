Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 13,550 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 306,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,524. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

