Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 56,273 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $59,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,172.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,567. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $86.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

