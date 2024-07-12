Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,659,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,855,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 344,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,529. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

