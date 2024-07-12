Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $173,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. 776,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.