Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $87,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.89. 478,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,261. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

