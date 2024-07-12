Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,934 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,511. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

