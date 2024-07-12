Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,542,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,294,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 4.94% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

DYNF traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,245. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.