Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.04% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ERO traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 80,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.19. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

