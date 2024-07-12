Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.15.

TSE:ERO traded up C$1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 over the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

