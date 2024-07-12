Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $3,087.71 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $371.18 billion and $15.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,087.71 or 0.05425788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00044854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,211,238 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

