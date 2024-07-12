Evercore ISI Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.97.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,592 shares of company stock worth $397,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.