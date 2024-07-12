Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 219.3% in June

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,731. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.77.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

About Evolution AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.