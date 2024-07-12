Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 219.3% in June

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,731. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.77.
About Evolution AB (publ)
