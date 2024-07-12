Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NUEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 21,210 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

