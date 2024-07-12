Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.13. 168,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

