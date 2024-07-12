Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLVW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,912. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.