Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,579.29

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,579.29 and last traded at C$1,564.02, with a volume of 8848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,590.00.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,820.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,545.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,450.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28. In related news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total value of C$1,564,981.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

