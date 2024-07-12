Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.82

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 17022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 416.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

