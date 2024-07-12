Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 301.34% from the stock’s current price.
FIL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.50.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
