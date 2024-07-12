Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $5,453,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

