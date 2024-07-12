Financial Connections Group Inc. Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,612,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDVG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 33,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,891. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

