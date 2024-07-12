Financial Council LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.7% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. 1,357,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

