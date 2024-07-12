Financial Council LLC Buys 543 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Council LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $276.26. The firm has a market cap of $410.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

