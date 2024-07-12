First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.2 %

INBKZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.