First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 68.7% in June

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.76. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,253. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.82 million, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 371.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

