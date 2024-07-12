First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 68.7% in June

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.76. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,253. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.82 million, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 371.05%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
